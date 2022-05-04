Dates announced for 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dates announced for 2023 Sundance Film Festival

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:15 am
Dates announced for 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Dates have been announced for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The world-famous festival, which takes place in Park City, Utah, will run from January 19 to 29 next year, organisers have confirmed.

The event is due to take place as a hybrid event, with a combination of in-person and online screenings.

The 2022 festival was scheduled to take place in this manner, but was moved entirely online due to the pandemic.

Organisers said the 2023 program, which will include world-premiere feature films, short films and episodic work, will be larger than those presented digitally in the prior two years.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said festival director Tabitha Jackson.

“We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
This year’s festival saw the world-premiere of Coda, starring Troy Kotsur (pictured), which went on to win multiple awards including the Oscar for best picture (Ian West/PA)

Organisers say the hybrid element of the past two festivals has helped expand the audience reach and made the events more accessible than in previous years.

This year’s festival saw the world-premiere of Coda which went on to win multiple awards including the Oscar for best picture.

The film, which focuses on a family of deaf fishermen, was awarded four top awards at Sundance including the Grand Jury prize.

Submissions for the 2023 Sundance film festival are also now open.

