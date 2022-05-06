Olivia Colman and Joanna Lumley among celebrities to reveal childhood dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Olivia Colman and Joanna Lumley among celebrities to reveal childhood dreams

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 3:53 pm
Olivia Colman is among the celebrities who have revealed their childhood dreams (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman has revealed she wanted to be a nurse when she was a child, while Dame Joanna Lumley has spoken about her childhood dream of becoming prime minister.

As part of a new Guide Dogs campaign, a host of famous faces have recalled their childhood career ambitions.

Oscar-winner Colman, 48, told the sight loss charity: “I thought I’d be a nurse. When you are little, an exciting rite of passage is to dream about what you’ll be when you grow up.

“It’s great that Guide Dogs is supporting and empowering children with a vision impairment to make their dreams a reality.”

Dame Joanna, 76, revealed that she had a number of different career ambitions during her childhood.

“I wanted to be prime minister, a brain surgeon, a famous explorer and a pirate,” she said.

“But then I discovered that, as an actress, it was rather easy to be all these things – and a queen, wicked aunt, Tiger Lily, singing cow, ghost and rag doll as well. Hey diddly dee! An actor’s life for me!”

Guide Dogs commissioned research into what children with visual impairments want to be when they grow up, after reports that 75% of visually impaired adults are out of work.

The charity has launched its Every Dream Counts campaign with the hope of providing tools and inspiration to children with visual impairments who are concerned that their disability will hold them back from finding their dream job.

Joanna Lumley aged 8
Dame Joanna Lumley revealed her childhood hopes of becoming prime minister (Joanna Lumley/PA)

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham said he dreamed of being a Thunderbirds pilot, while MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace wanted to join the Royal Navy.

A number of the celebrities who took part in the campaign revealed they have been successful in achieving their childhood dream.

Broadcaster and journalist Eamonn Holmes said: “From the age of 10 I wanted to be a broadcast journalist.

“This was borne out of seeing the (Northern Ireland) Troubles developing around me and being reported on television. I always had this mission to explain within me.”

TV chef and presenter Matt Tebbutt said: “I did toy with the idea of joining the RAF as a boy, but my real passion has always been food. And this passion started on family holidays to northern France.”

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman revealed she wanted to be a nurse when she was a child (Olivia Colman/PA)

Some stars spoke of their childhood desire to fulfil adventurous ambitions, including TV presenter Nick Knowles, who wanted to be an explorer, and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, who said: “I wanted to be an astronaut or a bear wrestler!”

Countdown star Susie Dent said: “I had two very different ambitions – one to be a poet, sitting in a remote part of the countryside and composing words, and the other to be a hotel manager, as whenever we were lucky enough to stay in one as a family I never wanted to leave!”

Broadcaster and comedian Paul O’Grady revealed a more unusual childhood desire – to work in a dry cleaner’s.

He said: “When I was very young, I wanted to work on the counter of a dry cleaner’s, then I wanted to be a secret agent and, if they wouldn’t have me, it was a toss-up between becoming a chemist or working at Chester Zoo.”

– The Guide Dogs Every Dream Counts campaign supports children with visual impairments to fulfil their dreams through a range of ongoing services.

