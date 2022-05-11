Hilary Duff: ‘I am proud of my body’ as she poses nude for Women’s Health cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Hilary Duff: ‘I am proud of my body’ as she poses nude for Women’s Health cover

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 1:09 am
Hilary Duff: ‘I am proud of my body’ as she poses nude for Women’s Health cover (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Hilary Duff: ‘I am proud of my body’ as she poses nude for Women’s Health cover (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Hilary Duff says she is “proud” of her body and is now in a place of peace with the changes it has gone through, as she posed nude on the front cover of Women’s Health magazine.

The actress, 34, said she began to become comfortable with her body after the birth of her second child.

It was this, the mother-of-three explained, which was what made her realise she was “powerful and talented”.

Duff is well known for her work as a child actress in films including Cheaper By The Dozen, A Cinderella Story, and for her character Lizzie McGuire.

Speaking to Women’s Health she discussed the pressures of growing up in the industry and battling an eating disorder at the age of 17, which she described as “horrifying.”

On her decision to appear on the cover of the magazine’s May/June edition, she said: “I’m proud of my body.

“I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.

She added: “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Duff has three children; Mae, one, Banks, three, and 10-year-old Luca, who she shares with her ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie.

Asked when she became comfortable with her body she said: “Perhaps after having Banks.

“It was a whole mix of things – of being settled and realising that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

She added: “We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can.

Hilary Duff MTV TRL UK
Duff is well known for her work as a child actress in films including Cheaper By The Dozen, A Cinderella Story, and her famous character Lizzie McGuire (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

Writing on her own social media, Duff admitted that posing naked for the cover of the edition had been “scary,” but that she had had “the best time” doing the all-women shoot.

“I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear.

“Thank you to everyone who normalised this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal