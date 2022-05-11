Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man returns for Royal Albert Hall anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man returns for Royal Albert Hall anniversary

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 3:15 pm
Members of The Car Man company outside the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)
Members of The Car Man company outside the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

A limited run of Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man is to open at the Royal Albert Hall as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations.

The production, which features a company of 65 dancers and musicians and a live orchestra, will play 14 shows at the London venue from June 9 to 19.

Directed and choreographed by Sir Matthew, the Olivier-nominated dance thriller is a reinterpretation of composer Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen.

Olivier Awards 2016 – London
Sir Matthew Bourne created the dance production The Car Man (Ian West/PA)

The action takes place in 1960s America where the small town’s dreams are shattered by the arrival of a handsome stranger.

Fuelled by heat and desire, the inhabitants are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

The show first previewed in 2000 at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth and was later staged at The Old Vic in London and played in Los Angeles in 2001.

It was revived by Sir Matthew’s production company New Adventures numerous times but this will be the first time the company performs a full production at the Royal Albert Hall.

They have said the dance production has been “reimagined for the gladiatorial arena” of the venue and will centre around a greasy garage diner.

The show will also have an immersive element as the dancers perform throughout the auditorium.

Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man – London
The show will have a limited run at the Royal Albert Hall for the venue’s 150th anniversary (Ian West/PA)

Within the ensemble cast are Will Bozier and Richard Winsor, who will play the title role of Luca, The Car Man.

The character Lana will be portrayed by Ashley Shaw and Zizi Strallen, and her violent husband Dino will be played by Alan Vincent.

Lana’s older sister Rita will be performed by Kayla Collymore and Kate Lyons and Angelo, a hired help, will be shared by Paris Fitzpatrick and Dominic North.

Musical arrangements will be by Terry Davies featuring Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite, after Bizet’s Carmen.

Stage designs are by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Chris Davey and sound by Paul Groothuis.

The Car Man at the Royal Albert Hall will run from June 9 to 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal