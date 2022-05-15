Purbeck Film Festival to launch with miners strike movie Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Purbeck Film Festival to launch with miners strike movie Pride

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Corfe Castle in Dorset, one of the venues for this year’s Purbeck Film Festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A remarkable story from the bitter 1984 miners strike, telling how a group of gay and lesbian activists supported striking miners, is to take pride of place at the start of a long-running film festival, it has been announced.

The 2014 film Pride, which tells the real life tale of how a group of gay activists in London decided to fundraise for a mining community in South Wales, is one of a number of open air screenings in this year’s Purbeck Film Festival.

Films will be shown at venues including National Trust’s Corfe Castle and Durlston Country Park, from the end of May.

The full festival, which has been running for more than a quarter of a century, is from October 14-29, with more than 70 films at over 30 venues across Purbeck.

In Pride, former Labour MP Sian James is depicted by actress Jessica Gunning as being one of the most passionate supporters of the lesbian and gay activists group’s efforts.

Ms James, who was a housewife married to a miner in the Swansea Valley when the strike began, started by volunteering to help other mining families, eventually helping feed 1,000 families a week across the Welsh valleys.

She said: “The Pride movie told the story of a very special relationship. One between two unlikely groups, the first a group of young gay and lesbian activists from London and the other, ordinary working-class people from the mining communities of the Neath, Dulais and Upper Swansea Valleys.

“It celebrates the unique connection that has been forged between those two communities, both facing the power of an oppressive Conservative government, determined to destroy us because we are different.

“We were fighting to maintain our mines, our jobs and our future, they were fighting for fairness and equality.”

Andrea Etherington, chair of the Purbeck Film Festival, said: “We are delighted with the range of films being shown this year, offering a real treat to anyone wanting to watch great cinema.”

