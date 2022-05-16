Custody battle drama intensifies in new Coronation Street trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Custody battle drama intensifies in new Coronation Street trailer

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 2:19 pm
Custody battle drama intensifies in new Coronation Street trailer

A new Coronation Street trailer shows the battle for baby Alfie intensifying in Weatherfield later this month.

Alfie’s parents, Abi Webster and Imran Habeeb, are currently embroiled in a fight for custody of their son, but solicitor and biological father Imran has paid an associate to lie about Abi, making it appear to the court that she’s returned to taking drugs.

The new trailer shows Abi and Imran appearing to spin out of control as they lock eyes.

As the parents come face to face, the camera spins, throwing each of them to the floor in turn, and back up again as their story unfolds behind them, in the first scene Imran’s wife Toyah can be seen holding a crying Alfie.

Toyah is still struggling to cope with the revelation that her new husband was unfaithful with Abi, resulting in him fathering baby Alfie and subsequently losing the child they were due to adopt.

As Imran’s face is filled with confusion, he slams to the ground and, rotating again, with sirens blaring the police move towards a pained Abi.

In the garage, Kevin darts to his estranged wife, his vision of a reconciliation having been shattered by the discovery that a one night stand with Imran led to Alfie’s birth.

Abi then falls once again as Imran rises and this time he is joined by a panicked Adam, while Toyah is comforted by Leanne and Nick.

The cycle continues as more neighbours are pulled into Imran and Abi’s troubles.

Speaking about the upcoming custody battle, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said: “The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie’s best-loved characters in this fantastic week of edge-of-your-seat drama.

“Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed.

“Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed.”

The intense week’s worth of episodes following the drama are due to air later in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal