Victoria Beckham: Wanting to be really thin is an old-fashioned attitude

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 8:01 pm
Victoria Beckham has been spending time in Miami (Boo George/Grazia/PA)
Victoria Beckham has described wanting to be very thin as an “old-fashioned attitude” and suggested women today want to look “healthy and curvy”.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer, 48, appears on the cover of Grazia as she launches a new form-fitting capsule collection called VB Body.

The line takes the star back to her figure-hugging first collection of outfits in the mid-2000s before the creation of her fashion empire.

(Boo George/Grazia/PA)

Her pieces were partly inspired by spending time in Miami where her husband, football star David, co-owns the Inter Miami football team.

She told the magazine: “There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic.

“They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating.

“And as a mother, I loved the fact that (her daughter) Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.”

Beckham added: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin.

“I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum. The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.”

The mother-of-four said she wants to get “as good a bottom as I can get” and has been doing squats every morning while also changing her fitness regime to focus on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week with David and their personal trainer.

“I’ve always been a bit scared of weights but it turns out I love them. I’ve even got those special gloves to wear,” she said.

“It’s good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I’ve got so much more muscle tone now.”

Asked what David is like as a workout partner, she said: “Hilarious. I mean, obviously he’s amazing in the gym, but in our sessions he’s always the one who procrastinates.”

Beckham also suggested her husband is a fan of the new look.

She said: “Much as I do dress for myself, I also love the fact that he loves me in these dresses. Men love to see a bit of shape.”

The couple, who married on July 4 1999, are parents to four children – sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

Victoria Beckham appears on the cover of Grazia’s Luxe Issue, out on Tuesday May 17.

