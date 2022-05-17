Deborah James ‘gutted’ she will not see new book published

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cancer campaigner and podcast host Dame Deborah James has said she is “gutted” she will not be alive to see her second book published.

Dame Deborah, known online as Bowel Babe, has raised more than £6 million through her online fundraiser for cancer charities.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday evening, Dame Deborah revealed she has written her second book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

In her caption Dame Deborah shared her regret that she is unlikely to be alive by the time the book is published, despite its release date being brought forward.

She said: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life! But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!

“For the last 2 years I’ve been working on my second book How to Live when you could be Dead – oh the irony of the title! I wanted to share all my (hard-won!!) learning on how to have a positive mindset when we are faced with life’s biggest challenges.

“Whilst it is in its final edits, as anyone in publishing will know, suddenly changing book publication dates (regardless of health!) isn’t an easy feat. It was originally due out Jan 2023!!!

“All things considered, Penguin have managed to put it on pre-order and are aiming to publish it on the 18th August! It is still long after I’m flying high, but hopefully a little less longer for you to wait.”

Dame Deborah’s first book, F*** You Cancer: How To Face The Big C, Live Your Life And Still Be Yourself, was published in 2018.

Also in the post, she revealed £3 from each book sold will go to her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Dame Deborah said: “We have worked really hard over the last few days to ensure the book benefits Bowelbabe Fund as much as possible. All my royalties will go to the fund and Penguin have kindly agreed to make an additional contribution per book. Altogether the donation per book will be £3.

“£3 per book sold in the UK will go to Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.”

She added: “No pressure to do anything or order anything as I know your generosity has already been extraordinary.”

Dame Deborah was recently honoured with a damehood for her “tireless campaigning” after raising more than 24 times her original fundraising target of £250,000.

She was presented with her damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home last week.