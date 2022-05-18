Rupert Evertt: I don’t think gay actors should just play the gay roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rupert Evertt: I don’t think gay actors should just play the gay roles

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 10:24 pm
Rupert Everett has spoken critically about the belief that gay actors should be required for gay roles (Matt Crossick/PA)
Rupert Everett has spoken critically about the belief that gay actors should be required for gay roles (Matt Crossick/PA)

English actor Rupert Everett has said he does not think gay roles need to be played exclusively by gay actors.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Evertt, 62, said: “I don’t think gay actors should just play the gay roles. I think that the gay actors should be able to play the straight roles too, I think some straight guys played great gay roles.”

Everett, who first found fame playing a gay public school pupil in 1984 drama Another Country, has spoken out about gay rights and previously said he believed coming out harmed his Hollywood career.

He told the TalkTV host: “I think the question is more ‘Why can’t gay actors play straight roles?… We shouldn’t be making rules about this. Yes, of course. It’s great for gay actors who’ve had quite a hard time, you know historically, to be playing more roles to be getting the game.”

The My Best Friend’s Wedding actor praised performances by Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in Behind The Candelabra and applauded Tom Hanks in Philadelphia.

He added: “It’s quite frustrating. I was frustrated, I remember going to see Colin Firth in the film by Tom Ford. I thought, ‘Well, thanks, Colin, that’s the end of my career. Because you know, that role really should have been mine. So you know, there’s a frustration about that, of course.”

Everett has also previously been critical of the transgender community, arguing that the transgender movement has “completely overshadowed” the campaign for gay rights.

Speaking about the possibility of American actress Scarlett Johansson potentially playing a trans role, he argued: “People forget that Hollywood is a business. So for example, when Scarlett Johansson was stopped from playing a trans role, there simply wasn’t a trans actress at that point big enough to sustain a 50-60 million dollar movie.

“I found that was a mistake of the trans community because there were probably lots of other trans roles in the film that would have been played by trans actresses and Scarlett Johansson wasn’t going to be doing some portraits that was anti-trans. So I felt it was slightly blinkered attitude.”

Having previously hit out at cancel culture, calling it “judgmental and vindictive”, Everett also spoke on the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, saying: “I think it feels like the Stasi to be honest.

“I think it feels incredibly repressive. I don’t think it manages to achieve the aims that it’s after.

“For example, I’ve never met JK Rowling for example, and I’ve never read her books but I’m willing to bet that before this all happened she was not someone who is anti-transsexual, no, not remotely…but she might easily be now.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs every weekday on TalkTV at 8pm.

