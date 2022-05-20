How the UK’s Eurovision entries have fared in the charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the UK’s Eurovision entries have fared in the charts

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 6:02 pm
UK Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz in 1981 (PA)
UK Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz in 1981 (PA)

Sam Ryder is only the third artist in the past 40 years to reach either number one or two in the singles charts with a UK Eurovision song.

Gina G hit the top spot in 1996 with “Ooh Ahh… Just a Little Bit”, while Bardo made it to number two with “One Step Further” in 1982.

Ryder also brings to an end an inglorious period in recent music history, which saw none of the UK’s Eurovision entries make it into the top 40 from 2015 to 2021.

He becomes only the 11th UK Eurovision act in the history of the contest to reach the top two.

Britain’s hope for the Euro Song Contest.
Sally Ann Triplett and Stephen Fischer, aka Bardo, the UK’s Eurovision act in 1982 (PA)

The first to achieve this feat was the duo The Allisons, who made number two in 1961 with “Are You Sure” – a song which, like Ryder’s Space Man, also came second in the contest itself.

An impressive run of Eurovision smash hits began in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s “Puppet on a String” (number one in the charts), followed in 1968 by Cliff Richard with “Congratulations” (number one), Lulu in 1969 with “Boom Bang-a-Bang” (number two) and Mary Hopkin in 1970 with “Knock, Knock, Who’s There?” (number two).

The New Seekers reached number two in 1972 with their Eurovision entry “Beg, Steal or Borrow”, while The Brotherhood of Man went one better in 1976, topping the chart with “Save Your Kisses For Me” – an achievement that was matched by Bucks Fizz in 1981 with “Making Your Mind Up”.

SHOWBIZ Charts
(PA Graphics)

Of the five UK acts to win Eurovision, only three – Sandie Shaw, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz – also made it to number one in the singles chart.

Lulu got as far as number two, while in 1997 Katrina & The Waves stalled at number three with “Love Shine a Light”.

Eurovision Song Contest Rehearsals – Royal Albert Hall – London, 1968
Cliff Richard performs “Congratulations” in rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1968 (PA)

Overall, out of the UK’s 65 Eurovision entries since 1957, just over two-thirds – 44 – have managed to get into the top 40.

Among those that fell short, it is perhaps best to gloss over the position achieved by the likes of Rikki Peebles in 1987 (who reached number 96), Electro Velvet in 2015 (number 114) and Josh Dubovie in 2010 (number 179).

All figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using data from the Official Charts Company.

