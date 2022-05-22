Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley reveals name and first image of her baby girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley reveals name and first image of her baby girl

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:02 am
Catherine Tyldesley (Yui Mok/PA)
Catherine Tyldesley (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she has named her newborn daughter Iris.

The 38-year-old announced in April that she had given birth to her second child with her husband Tom Pitfield.

Tyldesley told Hello! magazine that she played a character called Iris Moss in the BBC drama Lilies in 2007 and she had “loved it ever since”.

Tyldesley has shared the first image of her baby girl as part of a family photoshoot (Hello! magazine/PA)

Their daughter’s middle name Ella is a tribute to Pitfield’s late grandmother.

Tyldesley also shared the first image of her baby girl as part of a family photoshoot with the magazine at her home in Cheshire alongside her husband and their seven-year-old son Alfie.

She said: “These first few weeks have been so precious. I’ve been living my best life.

“Iris will find her own way and decide what she likes. But for now, I’m going with the pink. I am a very girlie girl.”

The baby was born on April 19 at St Mary’s in Manchester weighing 8lb. Tyldesley revealed she was two weeks overdue and so had to be induced.

The actress, who used hypnobirthing and meditation music, explained that it remained a slow progress at the hospital until suddenly she felt the baby arriving and then she was born “within minutes”.

Catherine Tyldesley gives birth to a baby girl
Tom Pitfield and Catherine Tyldesley have two children together (Steve Parsons/PA)

She added: “Even though it was super-fast and we were both in complete shock, it was a beautiful birth.”

Tyldesley said she feels more relaxed with her second child than they did with Alfie, noting: “With our first baby, we didn’t have a Scooby-Doo what we were doing and I think I tried to cope on my own.

“If you talk to other mums, it can really help.”

The actress also suffered from insomnia and hyperemesis gravidarum – severe nausea and vomiting – during her pregnancy.

She said: “With no sleep, you just can’t function.

“I wasn’t socialising. Even when my friends said ‘Let’s do a baby shower,’ I said ‘I can’t. I’ve not got it in me.’”

Tyldesley confirmed she started sleeping again a couple of days after the birth and is now excited to meet people and show off her newborn daughter.

The actress announced she was leaving Coronation Street in December 2017 and her final scenes aired in August 2018, having played Eva Price for seven years.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal