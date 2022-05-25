Austin Butler: My body started shutting down the day after Elvis filming ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Austin Butler: My body started shutting down the day after Elvis filming ended

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 10:19 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:46 am
Actor Austin Butler has revealed he was rushed to hospital the day after he finished filming on the forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic (Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros Entertainment Inc/PA)
Austin Butler has revealed he was rushed to hospital the day after he finished filming on the forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The 30-year-old actor plays the King of Rock and Roll in the movie Elvis, directed by Oscar-nominated film-maker Baz Luhrmann.

Butler told British GQ that, the day after wrapping the project in March last year, he was diagnosed with a virus which “simulates appendicitis” and left him bedridden for a week.

He told the magazine: “I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital. My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

The film tells the story of Presley’s life through the lens of his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Butler, who is the cover star of the June issue of British GQ, described meeting Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla, who married the star in 1967.

He said: “She looked like an angel. I walked down the hall with Baz afterwards with tears in my eyes.”

The actor, whose previous credits include TV series The Shannara Chronicles and Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, said of playing the famous musician: “You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished Elvis – not knowing who I was.”

He also spoke about how he and Elvis had lost their mothers at the same age.

“His mother passed away when he was 23 and my mum passed away when I was 23 so, when I learned that, it was one of those things where I got chills, and I just thought ‘OK, I can connect to that’,” he said.

Presley died in Memphis in 1977 at the age of 42 following one of the most influential careers in popular music with hit songs like Can’t Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Don’t Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Love Me Tender and many more.

Elvis is scheduled for nationwide release by Warner Bros Pictures on June 24.

– The June issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands from May 31.

