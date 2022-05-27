Dame Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell dance down Cannes red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell dance down Cannes red carpet

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 9:25 pm
Andie MacDowell (left) and Helen Mirren attend the Mother And Son premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Andie MacDowell (left) and Helen Mirren attend the Mother And Son premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren and fellow Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell have danced together down the Cannes red carpet at the premiere of Mother And Son.

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen, 76, wore a long-sleeved silver beaded dress with her hair swept back in a half-up look, while MacDowell, 64, looked elegant in a full-length striped brown gown.

The pair, who worked together in 2021 film On The Edge were spotted laughing as they twirled and danced with each other ahead of the screening at the prestigious film festival.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Andie MacDowell and Dame Helen Mirren were seen together on the Cannes red carpet (Doug Peters/PA)

Stars of Mother And Son including Stephane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne and Ahmed Sylla also attended.

The film follows Rose, played by Lengronne, as she moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons.

Spanning 20 years from the family’s arrival in France to the present day, the film chronicles their highs and lows.

Directed by French filmmaker Leonor Serraille, it sees Bak and Sylla play Rose’s sons as adults.

France Cannes 2022 Mother and Son Red Carpet
Stephane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne and Ahmed Sylla star in Mother and Son (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lengronne stunned in a bright yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder design while Bak wore a grey three-piece suit and Sylla dressed in a black double-breasted suit with golden buttons.

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premieres for highly-anticipated films including Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis.

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

