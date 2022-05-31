EastEnders to close Platinum Jubilee episode with royal theme tune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

EastEnders to close Platinum Jubilee episode with royal theme tune

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 10:01 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 10:25 pm
EastEnders Jubilee episode (BBC/PA)
EastEnders Jubilee episode (BBC/PA)

The Jubilee episode of EastEnders featuring Charles and Camilla will close with a royal adaptation of the soap’s classic theme tune.

The regal tune will play during the end credits of Thursday’s show as residents celebrate the royal visit and toast the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Jubilee-themed tune was written by Simon May, who composed the original piece.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will surprise the residents of Albert Square in the special episode (BBC/PA)

May has written other variations of the classic BBC soap opera theme tune, including one for one of the show’s creators Julia Smith and another for Barbara Windsor’s farewell episode as Peggy Mitchell.

In the Jubilee programme, Charles and Camilla will surprise the residents of Albert Square at a street party held in honour of the monarch’s historic reign.

A newly released teaser clip of the episode sees Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer introducing the Duchess of Cornwall to Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker.

As he welcomes her to Walford, Camilla points out the “nice little bottle” of rum from Trinidad that Patrick is holding.

In unison, they say: “A drop a day keeps the doctor away”, causing the cast to laugh along with them.

Camilla adds that she had tried the rum during a visit to Trinidad, to which he replies: “And you’re still standing, Mam?”

Royal visit to set of EastEnders
The Prince of Wales with Letitia Dean and Rudolph Walker during the visit to the set of EastEnders (Aaron Chown/PA)

Patrick then asks the duchess if he can interest her in a tot of rum before she leaves, to which Camilla agrees as the cast cheer in the background.

Another scene sees Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, guiding Charles through the square.

After they say hello to Martin Fowler, played by James Bye, he turns to Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, saying “How amazing was that?”.

Looking hesitant, Sharon questions if she could ask them a favour, to which Martin replies: “Well, takes a princess to ask a duchess”.

Newly released images also show Linda presenting a cake which is cut by Camilla.

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new EastEnders set (BBC/PA)

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera.

The show’s executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “To have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall not only visit us all in Walford, but to also appear in an episode, we felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute and what better way than to wish their royal highnesses on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune, remastered by the very talented Simon May.”
 
The special Platinum Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]