Amber Heard’s sister says ‘cards were stacked against us’ in Johnny Depp lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Amber Heard’s sister says ‘cards were stacked against us’ in Johnny Depp lawsuit

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 12:44 am
Amber Heard’s sister will ‘always be proud’ of her following US courtroom defeat (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)
Amber Heard’s sister will ‘always be proud’ of her following US courtroom defeat (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Amber Heard’s sister says the “cards were stacked against us” in the multi-million pound defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp, but that the truth would be “forever on the side” of the Aquaman star.

Whitney Henriquez said she would “always be proud” of her sister “for standing up for yourself” following the actress’s US courtroom defeat last week.

Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implied he had been physically and sexually abusive toward her while they were together.

On Wednesday, jurors returned a verdict against Ms Heard, finding that the article was indeed defamatory.

Ms Henriquez, who took to the stand to give evidence during the six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia wrote on Instagram: “I still stand with you, sissy.

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us.

“But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.

“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you.

“Forever by your side.”

Following the verdict Ms Heard said she was “heartbroken” by the outcome and its implication for other victims of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp continues his tour of the UK alongside musician Jeff Beck, playing at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Monday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal