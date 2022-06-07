Johnny Depp hits 3.6 million followers after joining TikTok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp hits 3.6 million followers after joining TikTok

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 3:14 pm
Johnny Depp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Johnny Depp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Johnny Depp has amassed more than 3.6 million followers after joining TikTok on Monday.

The 58-year-old actor, whose defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard came to a close last week, is yet to post anything on the social media platform.

The biography on his verified profile reads “Occasional Thespian” and mirrors that of his account on Instagram.

Johnny Depp in London
Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall, London (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

His appearance on the short-form video site comes less than a week after the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against Aquaman star Heard, 36, in the US.

A jury found a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded $10.35million (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages.

Amber Heard
Aquaman star Amber Heard won one count of her counter-suit and was awarded $2 million dollars. (Yui Mok/PA)

Depp was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday last week, and has instead been touring with musician Jeff Beck appearing at a host of UK dates.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-cover Birmingham curry house in the city’s Broad Street.

Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen members of their tour crew, from 7.30pm, enjoying a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.

They took photos with staff, with operations director Mo Hussain saying Depp was “very humble” and left a “large tip”.

