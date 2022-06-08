Bursary recipients announced for project supporting talent in theatre industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Bursary recipients announced for project supporting talent in theatre industry

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 4:20 pm
(Kippa Matthews/PA)
(Kippa Matthews/PA)

Writers, directors and designers from across the UK are among those who have been awarded bursaries to support their aspirations within the theatre industry.

The 19 recipients of the sixth annual MGCfutures bursaries have been chosen for demonstrating a commitment to their chosen field and a desire to progress their development.

Among them is producer Bethany Cooper who has received the bursary funded by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman Bursary, which will help her develop two new productions for regional touring.

Choreographer and dancer Kashish Gaba has been awarded a new cultural entrepreneur bursary in partnership with the London Performance Studios.

While Nadia Sewnauth has received the Dance Base Scotland’s first hip-hop dance artist traineeship, and Anushiye Yarnell the creative development residency with South House.

Lauren Martin and Claire Powell have also been chosen for the Stephanie Arditti bursaries, created in memory of the award-winning costume supervisor who died in 2018.

This year’s recipients also include writer Isabel Adomakoh Young, who will use the funding to work on her first play, and designer Shankho Chaudhuri will use the support to expand their practice through software and learning.

Director Aran Cherkez hopes to use their bursary to develop a new live art and dance exploration inspired by Britain’s ageing population.

Theatre-maker Sarah Golding will use the funding to develop an interactive spatial-audio adventure for children, while composer Matthew Harvey hopes to create a new music score.

Director Max Lindsay hopes to use the bursary to develop a new musical celebrating Queer Joy, and Clarissa Widya will use her funding towards her work as a producer of British East and Southeast Asian work.

Photograph 51 photocall – London
Nicole Kidman has funded a bursary for Michael Grandage’s MGCfutures bursary project (Yui Mok/PA)

Also among the recipients are choreographer Jennifer Jackson, writer Somebody Jones, producer Alice Rush, theatre-maker Sundeep Saini, director Mark Smith and carpenter Sam Stuart.

The Theatre Community Fund – spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Francesca Moody – is also continuing its support of the bursary scheme.

Theatre producer and director Michael Grandage, who created MGCfutures, said: “As we continue to emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our history, the theatre industry is back focusing people’s minds and helping us look to the future with hope.

“The recipients of this year’s MGCfutures bursaries are at the forefront of that debate, offering imagination, intellect and talent.

“I’m delighted we are able to award so many individuals the opportunity to hone their craft and develop their career as part of our ongoing bursary scheme which is now in its sixth year.”

