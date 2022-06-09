Depp lawyer: claims jurors were ‘tainted’ by trial publicity are ‘baseless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Depp lawyer: claims jurors were ‘tainted’ by trial publicity are ‘baseless’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 3:48 am
Depp lawyer: claims jurors were ‘tainted’ by trial publicity are ‘baseless’ (Steve Helber/AP)

Johnny Depp’s lawyer says claims by Amber Heard’s representatives that jurors had been “tainted” by the case’s publicity when reaching their verdicts in the case are “baseless”.

Benjamin Chew, who was part of the actor’s legal team, said aspersions cast on juror integrity by Elaine Bredehoft in a recent interview were “really disappointing” to hear.

Ms Bredehoft made the remarks during an interview with US news programme Today shortly after verdicts were returned in the multi-million dollar defamation case.

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 op-ed written in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being physically and sexually violent towards her.

Discussing Ms Bredehoft’s claims during the interview Mr Chew told Law and Crime Network: “I was really disappointed to hear that because she’s a very good lawyer, very experienced.

“It seemed to cast aspersions on the jurors’ integrity because, as you know, they took an oath not to watch social media and there’s no reason to believe that they did.

“So to hear such a baseless claim was disappointing.”

During her interview Ms Bredehoft also told Today there were “a number of evidentiary issues”, which Mr Chew said was “absurd”.

“There are rules of evidence and both sides had evidence that were excluded for proper evidentiary reasons,” he said.

Ms Heard will “absolutely” be appealing the verdict and has “excellent grounds” to do so, Ms Bredehoft has said.

