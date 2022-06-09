Bowel Babe Dame Deborah James says campaigning ‘keeping me going’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bowel Babe Dame Deborah James says campaigning ‘keeping me going’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:50 pm
Dame Deborah James said campaigning is keeping her going (Alamy/PA)
Dame Deborah James said campaigning is keeping her going (Alamy/PA)

Dame Deborah James has said campaigning and raising funds is “keeping her going” as she receives end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer.

The 40-year-old podcaster, known as Bowel Babe online, admitted she was “surprised” to have outlived her life expectancy diagnosis, as she spoke in a video message on ITV’s Lorraine.

She has launched a number of initiatives in recent weeks including a clothing line and a new book to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The campaigner appeared on Lorraine on Thursday in a pre-recorded message to thank the team for taking part in the charity run Race For Life.

She told the show: “I am doing okay, I’m stable. I think stable is a good thing. I’m taking life slowly.

“Not on social media too much and just spending time in the garden with my family. A much slower pace of life, which is not what I’m used to.

“Physically, I’m quite tired, but mentally, I’m still a campaigner.

“I’m still asking people to check their poo. I’m still on it about getting that messaging on loo roll across the country. The No Butts campaign, absolutely. We want it spread far and wide.”

Dame Deborah, who is a former headteacher, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has since kept her Instagram followers up to date with her treatments to raise awareness about the signs of bowel cancer.

She has so far raised more than £6.6 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on JustGiving.

The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C, added: “I’m taking life day-by-day, and I think just continuing to feel blessed to have another day knowing that my time is limited, but at the same time, if truth be told, I’ve already outlived yet again what I was told when I was sent home from the hospital, so I think already even I’m a bit surprised, but I think it’s having that sense of purpose.

“Getting involved. Continuing with the campaigning is keeping me going.

“But obviously the Bowel Babe fund I’m so proud of and it’s a legacy that I am so proud to leave behind when I am no longer here.

“But for the moment I’m here, I’m alive, kicking as much as I possibly can, and sending my love and thank-you for all your kind messages.”

Last month, Dame Deborah announced she had written another book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead, documenting what she has learned about having a positive mindset when faced with life’s biggest challenges.

Despite not being due to be published until August, the book shot to number one on the Amazon list through pre-orders, with her royalties going towards her Bowelbabe Fund.

The podcast host followed this up by releasing a clothing line with In The Style, with 100% of the profits going towards the cancer charity.

She was also recently honoured with a damehood by William at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts.

