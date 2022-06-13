Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 5:54 pm
Mick Jagger performs on stage at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the Rolling Stones to cancel their show in Amsterdam on Monday.

The singer, 78, began to develop symptoms as he arrived at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the Dutch capital earlier in the day.

The band, which also features guitarist Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, with Steve Jordan on drums, are on their Sixty tour, which consists of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

They are due to perform in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday June 17 and Milan, Italy, on Tuesday June 21, before an appearance in London on Saturday June 25.

A statement on behalf of the band said: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

Sir Mick apologised to the band’s Dutch fans on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

Jordan is touring with the band following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts died on August 24 2021 at the age of 80.

The band made their return to the UK stage at the Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week, and are also due to play two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London this summer.

