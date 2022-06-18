Rita Tushingham recalls daughter’s ‘devastating’ breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Rita Tushingham recalls daughter’s ‘devastating’ breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Rita Tushingham recalls daughter’s ‘devastating’ breast cancer diagnosis (Yui Mok/PA)
Rita Tushingham recalls daughter’s ‘devastating’ breast cancer diagnosis (Yui Mok/PA)

Rita Tushingham says she felt like she had been “picked up and thrown against a wall” after finding out about her 33-year-old daughter’s stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

The actress, 80, praised her daughter Aisha Bicknell’s strength in handling the news and said it had been important to “be in the moment” when supporting her.

Liverpool-born Tushingham, who has starred in films including A Taste of Honey and Doctor Zhivago, said it was impossible to hide from the devastating news.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she recalled the difficult period in 2005.

“It was a shock,” she said.

9th Rushes Soho Short Film Festival – London
Liverpool-born Tushingham, who has starred in films including A Taste of Honey and Dr Zhivago (Joel Ryan/PA)

“You feel like someone’s picked you up and thrown you against a wall.

“You can hide in a corner and not do anything about it or say ‘right this is it’.

“You have to, I hate the word, but you have to be in the moment. You have to accept what’s happening.

Becoming emotional she continued: “Aisha is the most amazing person and she just got on with it.

“She is so strong and spiritual and she helped me and at the same time, I had my other daughter who was quite frail and ill in Los Angeles, in hospital at the same time.

“But… I made myself at the end of every day, I brought myself into ‘this is the situation’ and I really slept well.

She added: “You just have to recognise what the situation is. You can’t hide from it.”

Puffball premiere – London
The actress found fame at the age of 19 for her role in the taboo-breaking 1961 film A Taste of Honey, which she starred in alongside Paul Danquah (Yui Mok/PA)

Tushingham added that there were often times during that period where she had wanted to simply “keep myself busy” which included a lot of “stress ironing”.

The actress found fame at the age of 19 for her role in the taboo-breaking 1961 film A Taste of Honey, which she starred in alongside Paul Danquah, and earned herself both a Bafta and a Golden Globe award for her performance.

During one scene the pair share what was reportedly the first onstage interracial kiss, and Tushingham said she had been “shocked” about the racism directed towards her black co-star in London.

She also recalled her audition for the role, which had advertised as an “unattractive, unknown actor” which Tushingham said was “something I could do”.

Responding to comments made at the time in the media about her appearance, she said: “I didn’t take it personally.

“You don’t think about it, honestly, or go into the bathroom in the morning and go ‘oh God, you’re ugly’. You just don’t do it.

“You have to be really into yourself to be that concerned and why should you be that concerned by one person?”

– The full interview with Rita Tushingham on Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Sunday at 11am.

