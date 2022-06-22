I consider myself on my last leg, says Brad Pitt as he reflects on his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

I consider myself on my last leg, says Brad Pitt as he reflects on his career

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 3:56 pm
Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
American actor Brad Pitt has said “I consider myself on my last leg”, while reflecting on what he wishes to do with the final stages of his hugely successful career.

Pitt, 58, is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, having starred in blockbusters such as Ocean’s Eleven, Mr & Mrs Smith and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which he won an Academy Award.

Speaking to British GQ, Pitt explained that he is trying to think carefully about what is ahead in the latter stages of his career.

“I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester,” he said.

“What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

In recent years Pitt has taken a step back from acting, appearing in fewer films in order to allow more time to focus on his role as a film producer.

Later this year, Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, will release Women Talking – an adaptation of Miriam Toews’s novel about a group of Mennonite women who unite against their rapists.

Pitt said the film, which is directed by Sarah Polley, is “as profound a film as anything made this decade”.

The Oklahoma-born actor, who was married to Jennifer Anniston and later Angelina Jolie, also spoke about his mission to improve his health and revealed he quit smoking during the pandemic.

Speaking about the decision, he said: “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day.

“It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

After filing for divorce from Jolie, 47, in 2016, Pitt chose to get sober and spent a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Reflecting on his journey to sobriety, Pitt told GQ: “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

Pitt shares six children with ex-wife Jolie, three of which were adopted by the couple.

Brad Pitt for British GQ
Brad Pitt has reflected on his career in an interview for the July issue of British GQ (Elizaveta Porodina/PA)

Pitt’s latest acting project, Bullet Train, is directed by David Leitch and will be released this summer.

He takes on the role of Ladybug, an assassin on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto who has recently recovered from a case of burnout.

Speaking about his character, Pitt said: “You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you’ve got it all figured out, and you’re never going to be forlorn ever again.

“That was that. I got this, I’m good to go!”

The July/August issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on June 28.

