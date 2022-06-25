In Pictures: All you need is love for Glastonbury newly-weds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: All you need is love for Glastonbury newly-weds

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 7:05 pm
Lee Barnes (centre), lay ministry officer and warden of readers for the Diocese of Gloucester, officiates the blessing of Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce, 32, at The Church at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)
Lee Barnes (centre), lay ministry officer and warden of readers for the Diocese of Gloucester, officiates the blessing of Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce, 32, at The Church at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)

A young couple said Love Me Do as former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney prepared to take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

Lara and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce had wanted to get married at Glastonbury but had to settle for renewing their recently-taken vows for legal reasons as Worthy Farm is not licensed for weddings.

Six weeks into wedlock, they renewed their solemn declaration at the Church at Glastonbury tent after a night’s revelry which saw them return to their own canvas home at 4.30am.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The festival-goers in front of their temporary home (Yui Mok/PA)
The vicar doubled up as wedding photographer (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
The vows are renewed (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
The happy couple emerge (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
Festivalgoers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Paul, at 80, is the oldest headline act in the 50 years of the festival, which started just as the constituent parts of The Beatles were beginning solo careers following their break-up.

The ex-Beatle had warmed up with a gig in nearby Frome on Friday with surprises apparently in store as audience members were asked to deactivate their phones to prevent any secrets leaking out before he arrived at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
Festival-goers listen to Greta Thunberg (Yui Mok/PA)

Ukraine was also well represented at the festival, months after it was invaded by neighbour, Russia.

Crowds watch the Ukrainian group Go_A performing on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La’s Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Other acts, including Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, had performed earlier at the festival ahead of Sir Paul’s appearance on stage.

