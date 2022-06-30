Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston expecting first baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston expecting first baby

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 11:54 am
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child (Yui Mok/PA)
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston are expecting their first child, Vogue magazine has confirmed.

The 37-year-old actress debuted her baby bump at a special screening in New York City of forthcoming period drama film Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Vogue revealed the pregnancy news in a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready for the glamorous event.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Zawe Ashton sparked engagement rumours during the Baftas earlier this year when she wore a large ring on her wedding finger (Yui Mok/PA)

After much speculation, Loki star Hiddleston, 41, appeared to confirm to the Los Angeles Times that he was engaged to the Fresh Meat actress.

In an interview, he told the outlet “I’m very happy” when questioned about the proposal.

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours when they appeared at the Baftas earlier this year with Ashton wearing a large ring on her wedding finger.

The couple starred together in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

Hiddleston gained international fame for portraying Loki, the God of Mischief, in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Ashton is best known for her roles in the comedy dramas Fresh Meat and Not Safe For Work, as well as the Netflix horror thriller film Velvet Buzzsaw.

Ashton and Hiddleston have been contacted for comment.

