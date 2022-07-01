Kate Moss appointed latest creative director of Diet Coke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 1:02 pm
Kate Moss has been appointed creative director of Diet Coke as the brand celebrates its 40th year (The Coca-Cola Company/PA)
Kate Moss has been appointed creative director of Diet Coke as the brand celebrates its 40th year.

The catwalk star, 48, will partner with some of the world’s leading fashion houses as part of a new campaign to promote the drink using the slogan “Love What You Love”.

Previous names from the fashion world to have served as creative director for the sugar-free, no-calorie soft drink include designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Kate Moss at the Met Gala in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Moss rose to international fame during the 1990s, at the same time the beverage saw a resurgence in its public profile.

To launch the partnership, she posed with a can of Diet Coke while wearing red lipstick and gloves matching its lettering.

Moss said: “I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.

“The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.

“As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style.”

Michael Willeke, integrated experience director for Europe at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director, continuing Diet Coke’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture.

“This year, Diet Coke marks its 40th global anniversary, kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break.

“This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude.”

