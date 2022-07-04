Helen Hunt to star in Old Vic production about virus outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Helen Hunt to star in Old Vic production about virus outbreak

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 11:26 am
Helen Hunt will star in new production Eureka Day at The Old Vic (Yui Mok/PA)
Helen Hunt will star in new production Eureka Day at The Old Vic (Yui Mok/PA)

US actress Helen Hunt will star in a production about “a highly contagious virus” at the Old Vic in London this autumn.

Academy Award winner Hunt, 59, rose to fame portraying Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You, for which she won three Golden Globes.

She went on to star in hits such as romantic comedy As Good As It Gets and drama The Sessions.

From September, Hunt will star in the European premiere of Eureka Day, a production following a progressive school in Berkeley, California, which descends into chaos after an outbreak of mumps.

As the public health scare develops, the parents on the Eureka Day school’s Executive Committee realise tolerance and togetherness achieve very little when attempting to reach a decision on mandatory vaccination.

Speaking about the production, artistic director at the Old Vic, Matthew Warchus said: “Following on from our enjoyable collaboration on The 47th earlier this year, I’m very happy to be working with Sonia Friedman again on this brilliantly wince-inducing, laugh-out-loud, timely and volatile satire.

“Written in 2017, incredibly, before the Covid pandemic, Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day is a very funny, clever and thought-provoking new play set amidst the panic of a highly contagious virus.

“I had the privilege of working with Helen Hunt almost 20 years ago on the Broadway transfer of Yasmina Reza’s Life x 3, it’s truly a joy welcoming her to The Old Vic for this spectacular production.”

Hunt is no stranger to the stage, having previously performed in a 1998 production of Twelfth Night, and Much Ado About Nothing in 2010.

Eureka Day was written by Jonathan Spector in 2017, and the new production will be directed by Katy Rudd, with Sonia Friedman Productions co-producing.

Friedman was also a co-producer on the Old Vic’s recent production of The 47th, a satirical interpretation of a possible outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Bertie Carvel starred as Donald Trump, while Tamara Tunie portrayed Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson played Ivanka Trump.

Eureka Day will run from September 6 to October 31 at the Old Vic in London.

The show’s full cast and the creative team are still to be announced.

