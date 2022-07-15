Les Dennis to join Only Fools And Horses musical as show extends West End run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Les Dennis will join the cast of the Only Fools And Horses musical as Grandad as the show extends its West End run.

The comedian, 68, will take up the role from October 3, replacing Andy Mace who currently plays the beloved character.

The hit West End stage version of the classic sitcom is also extending its run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a further three months until January 7.

Dennis said: “I am so excited to be playing Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

“Like everyone else, I would tune in weekly to watch the hilarious exploits of the Trotters and would laugh and cry in equal measure. It was both funny and touching.

Have you heard the news? #OFAHMusical has extended until January 2023, starring comedy and TV legend Les Dennis from Mon 3 Oct – book your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/0NsotpwZVR — Only Fools and Horses The Musical (@OFAHMusical) July 15, 2022

“Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse have written a wonderful show that beautifully recreates that feel-good era of British comedy.

“I can’t wait to join the hugely talented cast and be a part of it. Lovely jubbly.”

Starring alongside Dennis in the stage show are Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.

The cast also features many of the popular TV characters, including Ashleigh Gray as Del Boy’s partner Raquel, Craig Berry as unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie and Nicola Munns plays both Rodney’s partner Cassandra and Boycie’s wife Marlene.

Lee VG stars as Trigger while Adrian Irvine plays Denzil and Danny Bayne plays Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll.

The series, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981 and featured the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy, played by Sir David Jason, and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney Trotter, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, as they go through the highs and lows of life and try to become rich.

It was later adapted into a musical by comedy writer Paul Whitehouse and Sullivan’s son Jim in order to fulfil his father’s wishes for a stage production.

The musical features elements from the whole series and took five years to complete, and has an original score including contributions from the late Chas Hodges.

Whitehouse played Grandad in the original cast for the musical.