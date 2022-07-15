Harry Styles’ third album secures most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Harry Styles’ third album secures most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 6:01 pm
Harry Styles performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry in May 2022. His album Harry’s House has spent five weeks in the top spot (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry in May 2022. His album Harry’s House has spent five weeks in the top spot (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles’ third album has secured the title of the most weeks spent at number one in 2022 so far as it returns to the top of the charts.

After being knocked to second place last week, Harry’s House reigns once again to claim its fifth non-consecutive week in the top spot.

This comes after Styles released the music video for the record’s second single Late Night Talking on Wednesday.

Ed Sheeran’s smash hit Equals, which is number three this week, previously held the title after spending four non-consecutive weeks at number one this year.

Elsewhere in the album charts, Burna Boy has landed in the top five of the UK album charts for the first time as his sixth album Love, Damini comes in at number two.

The Nigerian afro-fusion singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, previously reached the top 40 in 2019 when African Giant placed at number 16th and later in 2020 when Twice As Tall peaked at number 11.

James Bay also made a strong return to the charts this week as his new album Leap takes the fourth spot.

The singer’s first full-length release in four years also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week.

Meanwhile Paolo Nutini’s Last Night In The Bittersweet falls off the top spot from last week and drops to number five.

In the singles chart, LF System continue their success as their song Afraid To Feel secures a second week at number one.

The Scottish DJ duo, comprising Conor Larkman and Sean Finnegan, sample soul group Silk’s 1975 track I Can’t Stop (Turning You On) on the track.

Styles also holds on to the number two spot with his hit single As It Was while George Ezra’s Green Green Grass climbs two spots to number three.

Beyonce’s Break My Soul remains at number four and Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush comes in at fifth place as it continues to enjoy its newfound fan base after it featured in the latest series of Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal