Harry Styles’ third album secures most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Harry Styles’ third album has secured the title of the most weeks spent at number one in 2022 so far as it returns to the top of the charts.

After being knocked to second place last week, Harry’s House reigns once again to claim its fifth non-consecutive week in the top spot.

This comes after Styles released the music video for the record’s second single Late Night Talking on Wednesday.

Ed Sheeran’s smash hit Equals, which is number three this week, previously held the title after spending four non-consecutive weeks at number one this year.

Elsewhere in the album charts, Burna Boy has landed in the top five of the UK album charts for the first time as his sixth album Love, Damini comes in at number two.

The Nigerian afro-fusion singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, previously reached the top 40 in 2019 when African Giant placed at number 16th and later in 2020 when Twice As Tall peaked at number 11.

James Bay also made a strong return to the charts this week as his new album Leap takes the fourth spot.

The singer’s first full-length release in four years also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week.

Meanwhile Paolo Nutini’s Last Night In The Bittersweet falls off the top spot from last week and drops to number five.

NUMBER 1 IN THE OFFICIAL UK CHARTS!!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Afraid To Feel. It means the world to us and we will never forget this moment. We’re off to celebrate. Big love. LF x pic.twitter.com/vYJnwwRwpS — LF SYSTEM (@LFSYSTEMMUSIC) July 8, 2022

In the singles chart, LF System continue their success as their song Afraid To Feel secures a second week at number one.

The Scottish DJ duo, comprising Conor Larkman and Sean Finnegan, sample soul group Silk’s 1975 track I Can’t Stop (Turning You On) on the track.

Styles also holds on to the number two spot with his hit single As It Was while George Ezra’s Green Green Grass climbs two spots to number three.

Beyonce’s Break My Soul remains at number four and Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush comes in at fifth place as it continues to enjoy its newfound fan base after it featured in the latest series of Netflix hit show Stranger Things.