Fans to decide who will be crowned the greatest soap opera star of all time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Fans to decide who will be crowned the greatest soap opera star of all time

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Fans to decide who will be crowned the greatest soap opera star of all time (BBC/PA)
Fans to decide who will be crowned the greatest soap opera star of all time (BBC/PA)

Fans will get the chance to decide who is crowned greatest soap opera star of all time at the Inside Soap Awards 2022.

The title of All-Time Icon will be announced alongside other familiar awards at the annual ceremony including best actor, best actress, best newcomer, and best villain.

Following two years of virtual ceremonies, the awards are due to return as an in-person event in London in October – which also marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

Viewers are free to nominate any soap star, from any show, who has made watching TV truly special for them for the All-Time Icon award.

The Rovers’ Annexe
Last year Coronation Street dominated the field at the awards, winning best soap overall and a host of other accolades (PA)

It comes as nominations for the major categories were officially announced on Tuesday, with an even spread of nods across the four major shows; Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, all of which are in contention for best soap overall.

Among the contenders for best storyline are hard-hitting issues such as Abi’s battle for baby Alfie in Coronation Street, Ben’s rape and Jean’s bipolar disorder in EastEnders, and John Paul’s alcohol addiction in Hollyoaks.

“Even in a world of battling streaming services, the soaps remain the most-watched shows on TV, and their main characters the biggest stars in Britain,” said Gary Gillatt, editor of Inside Soap magazine.

“To celebrate 30 glorious, ridiculous years of Inside Soap, we’re offering our readers – the best-informed viewers there are – this chance to celebrate the absolute best of the best.

Emmerdale cancer storyline
The nominations see an even spread of nods across the four major shows; Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, all of which are in contention for best soap overall (Tim Whitby/PA)

“We’re looking to name TV’s ultimate drama magnet. The soap icon above all icons.”

The Inside Soap Awards are the only accolades of their kind to be awarded based solely on the votes of viewers and each year around 100,000 members of the public vote.

Voting for the awards opens midday on July 19.

Last year, Coronation Street dominated the field at the awards, winning best soap overall and a host of other accolades.

The long-running drama picked up seven awards, including best actor, best actress, best newcomer and funniest performance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal