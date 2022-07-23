Kate Moss: I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Kate Moss: I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs (BBC/PA)
Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs (BBC/PA)

Kate Moss has said she was made a “scapegoat” for other people’s problems in the 1990s when she faced criticism for allegedly glorifying thinness and drug use.

The catwalk star, 48, reflected on a shoot by the photographer Corinne Day which featured in Vogue magazine in 1993 during an appearance on Desert Island Discs.

The photographs, which were taken in her flat and showed her dressed only in her underwear, prompted criticism from some commentators.

Fashion – London Fashion Week 1997
Kate Moss was scouted in 1988 (Neil Munns/PA)

In the rare interview, Moss told host Lauren Laverne: “I think I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems.

“I was never anorexic, I never have been. I had never taken heroin. I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows and I had always been thin.

“It was a fashion shoot. It was shot at my flat and that is how I could afford to live at the time.

“And I think it was a shock because I wasn’t voluptuous and I was just a normal girl. I wasn’t a glamazon model, and I think that shocked them.”

Moss, who grew up in Croydon before being scouted in 1988 aged 14 by the founder of Storm Management, distanced herself from her controversial “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” mantra.

Her quote was published on women’s fashion website WWD in 2009 and prompted criticism from some quarters.

Moss suggested the phrase had been taken out of context as a “soundbite”.

“Basically I was doing an interview and at the time I was living with (hairdresser) Jimmy B and my friend and she was a bit of a snacker,” she said.

“So on the fridge Jimmy B had written, ‘Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels’ and when the person asked me, I don’t know why, it just came (to me) because that was what was happening at the time.

“We were saying it because it was funny. But obviously they were like, ‘Soundbite!’ and that was that.”

The Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Kate Moss in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Moss also addressed the furore around a number of photographs that were published by a newspaper in 2005 appearing to show her taking cocaine in a recording studio with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty.

She said: “I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical.”

Asked why she had apologised publicly, Moss replied: “I kind of had to apologise really because if people were looking up to me, I had to apologise.”

Her musical choices included Harvest Moon by Neil Young, Life On Mars? by David Bowie and a version of Back To Life by Soul II Soul featuring Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir that she had specially remixed for the show.

She chose The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery as her book, and a cashmere blanket in either duck egg blue or pink for her luxury item.

Desert Island Discs will be on Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday and on BBC Sounds.

