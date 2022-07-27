Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 4:22 am
Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening (Richard Shotwell/PA)
Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening (Richard Shotwell/PA)

Dwayne Johnson surprised a family of fans at a screening of his new animated movie by giving them their own super pet, a puppy named Quail.

The Hollywood actor, who is known for surprising audiences and family members with displays of generosity, delivered the gift at a showing of DC’s League Of Super-Pets.

Johnson stars alongside Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon in the film, which is released in theatres on Friday.

Dressed in a large costume of his character, Krypto the dog, Johnson greeted fans inside the movie theatre of the advanced screening.

Revealing his true identity onstage he called audience members, the Hernandez family, up to the front.

“I’ve been told that you guys have had this dream, like, all of your lives to get a dog. Is that right? I have something special for you guys,” he said, before returning with a small puppy.

“Stuff like this will always be the best part of my job,” Johnson later wrote on Instagram.

“I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special.

“I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA.

“Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil’ guy, Quail.”

