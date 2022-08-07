Trade union Equity launches charter to improve comedians’ working lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trade union Equity launches charter to improve comedians’ working lives

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 11:01 am
A new Comedians' Charter has been launched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new Comedians’ Charter has been launched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity has launched a Comedian’s Charter in an effort to ensure good working practices and the safety of comedians.

Developed by the union’s Comedians’ Network, the charter was launched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Monday at The Stand comedy club’s New Town Theatre.

Edinburgh’s New Town Theatre is the first venue to sign up to the newly introduced charter.

The measures included in the Comedians’ charter “will ensure pay transparency, a safe working environment, late night safety, and anti-harassment and discrimination policies”, according to Equity.

Speaking about the charter, Equity’s organiser for comedians Rob Lugg said: “Equity members working as comedians put together this charter through our Comedians’ Network, and we’re delighted that The Stand have agreed to become the first UK venue to sign up to it.

“In the months ahead, we’ll be reaching out to venues and promoters across the country and seeking to work with them to make the Charter the industry standard.

“Our members will also need the support of audiences to help us achieve this by making sure that they only attend comedy gigs that carry the Comedians’ Charter Mark once it is rolled out.

“However, the Charter is only one part of our strategy to improve the working conditions of live comedians.

“As the cost-of-living spirals out of control, adding to the enormous pre-existing pressures of accommodation and transport costs at festivals like the Edinburgh Fringe, the time to act is now.

“We’re calling on every working comedian in the country who isn’t already a member to join Equity – and just as importantly, we need many more of our members to get active in their trade union through our Comedians’ Network, and through our campaigns in the months ahead to roll out the Comedians’ Charter across the UK.

The new Comedians’ Charter has been launched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“By coming together and acting collectively through their union, comedians have the chance to push for real change and for a fairer and more sustainable industry.”

Points on the charter include “the condemnation of any performance conducted at the artist’s expense on behalf of someone else,” and “anti-harassment and discrimination policies should be clearly visible in venues, made available to acts when they are booked for a gig, and visible online when audience members purchase tickets”.

The charter also details points relating to the facilities on offer at venues’ where comedians will be performing and information on travel and available transport methods for performing acts.

Equity is made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers – including comedians, actors, singers, dancers, designers and directors.

The union has said it will be producing a pack for venues and promoters with comprehensive guidance on adopting the charter and intends to work with venues and promoters to implement the charter.

