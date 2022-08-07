I want to get to 100 and still look good, says Angie Best after 70th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

I want to get to 100 and still look good, says Angie Best after 70th birthday

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:04 am
Angie Best (Ian West/PA)
Angie Best (Ian West/PA)

Angie Best has said she is “on a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women” as she celebrates the landmark birthday with a swimsuit photoshoot.

The former model and ex-wife of football star George Best was once the personal trainer for US singer Cher and now owns her own gym near her home in Henley-on-Thames.

Angie Best
Angie Best (Hello!/PA)

Best told Hello! magazine: “I’m on a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women.

“Everything has changed. We girls don’t need to shrivel up and disappear into a corner just because we’re a certain age.

“Rest assured, I have no intention of doing so. Like so many women out there, there’s a lot I still want to do.

“And the older I get, the more determined I am to work harder at staying healthy and youthful.

“I want to get to 100 and still look good.”

She said: “I do what’s called ‘functional medicine’, where you look from the inside out.

“If you want to be healthy, you should be in good shape by consuming the right nutrients and supplements and drinking plenty of water. Your body’s like a car and you need to feed it the best food for it to work properly.”

Joining her on the photoshoot with Hello! magazine, Best’s reality TV star son Calum, her only child with Northern Irish footballer George, credited his mother with saving him from a lifestyle of alcohol and drugs which his late father was unable to overcome.

Reflecting on the death of his father, in 2005 at the age of 59, Calum said: “I had so much love for my dad, but he chose the party lifestyle and my mum chose the healthy one.

Calum Best
Angie Best’s son Calum thanked her for the guidance she has given him (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’ve done both quite well and although I didn’t listen to her at first and was a bit of a troublemaker, mum showed me that it’s the healthy one that’s best and I’m so grateful to her for that.”

He added: “She’s a great player and always wins. Throughout my life, she’s been that health and wellbeing woman, the absolute master of knowing what to put into your body to make you look and feel the best you can.

“Nobody can believe she’s 70 and it’s all because of her healthy lifestyle.

“Thanks to her, I’m a happier, healthier man. She’s an incredible woman and I feel blessed to have her as my mum.”

Read the full interview with Angie and Calum Best in Hello! magazine, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal