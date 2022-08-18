Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:05 pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis is leaving EastEnders (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis is leaving EastEnders (Aaron Chown/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis said she will “treasure” her time on EastEnders after announcing her departure from the BBC show.

The 27-year-old, who plays Frankie Lewis, is the first deaf actor to play a regular character on the soap.

Since joining in 2020, Ayling-Ellis has been involved in a number of big storylines, including Frankie discovering she is the daughter of Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter, who was abused as a child.

Speaking of her departure, she said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

“I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

She has already filmed her final scenes and her character will leave this autumn, the BBC said.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said the EastEnders team are “incredibly proud” of everything Ayling-Ellis has achieved, describing her as a “trailblazer.”

He added: “I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.”

The actress won Strictly’s glitterball trophy last year alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice, marking a historic win on the BBC One show as she became the first deaf contestant to take part.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Ian West/PA)

The pair later won the must-see moment award at the Baftas for their silent dance on the show.

Ayling-Ellis will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival later this month, where she will discuss her experiences as a deaf actress and life in the TV industry as a young person with a disability.

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, has been a pioneer for the deaf community, including campaigning for British Sign Language (BSL) to be recognised as an official language.

She features in the Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign, teaming up with Barbie to unveil their first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

Ayling-Ellis also recently became the first celebrity to sign a CBeebies bedtime story.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

arab strap aberdeen
REVIEW: Arab Strap in their prime at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree
0
Emma Watson for Prada (Harley Weir/Prada/PA)
Emma Watson makes directorial debut with Prada fragrance campaign
Andy Eagle, new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, shares his vision for the future of the organisation.
Video: 'I want to bring Hamilton to His Majesty's' - Aberdeen Performing Arts' new…
0
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health (Ian West/PA)
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health
Angelina Jolie has spoken about working with two of her sons on her latest project (Ian West/PA)
Angelina Jolie shares her experience of working with her sons on new movie
aberdeen horror con
Aberdeen Horror Con to thrill north-east fans and scare up funds for charity
0
27/08/2003 Pop Idol Darius at Ottakar's Book Store in Aberdeen, Scotland, to sign copies of his Autobiography 'Sink of Swim'. pictured with his fans
Darius Campbell Danesh loved the Granite City and left his mark on Aberdeen
0
Baldwin: Everyone on Rust set knows who to blame for Halyna Hutchins’ death (Ian West/PA)
Baldwin: Everyone on Rust set knows who to blame for Halyna Hutchins’ death
Florence Pugh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Florence Pugh confirms she and Zach Braff split earlier this year
Viola Davis is the latest star to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis is the latest star to join the cast of the Hunger Games…

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged following investigation into Aberdeen drugs seizure
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room