Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 9:51 am
Sam Fender has announced his band will play at St James’s Park next summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sam Fender has announced his band will play at St James’s Park next summer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Geordie star Sam Fender said it will make a “childhood dream come true” when he plays a huge home-coming gig at Newcastle United’s stadium.

The 28-year-old delighted fans by revealing on social media that he will play his biggest gig, and his first stadium venue, next summer at St James’ Park.

The award-winning singer-songwriter has chosen June 9 next year, a significant date for Tynesiders as it features in the Blaydon Races which is sung at Newcastle United games.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
His award-winning band has released two albums so far (Ian West/PA)

Fender, a massive fan of the Magpies, said: “Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle.

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June.

“This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say!

“I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

He released his debut solo album Hypersonic Missiles in September 2019, following it up with second album Seventeen Going Under in October 2021.

He won an Ivor Novello this year for best song musically and lyrically for its title track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years and the difficulty of growing up.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Fender delighted the Glastonbury crowd (Ben Birchall/PA)

He made a hung-over appearance on BBC Breakfast last year, following a night celebrating a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club.

He had been seen joining Toon fans partying outside the ground the night before his weary-looking stint on the TV sofa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children” (Doug Peters/PA)
Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength
The cast of Dreamgirls dropped into the P&J for a chat. They are Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie and Nicole Raquel Dennis.
WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out-sing Aberdeen's seagulls?
0
Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival Programme Launch at BFI Southbank in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London Film Festival says free events ‘essential’ amid cost-of-living crisis
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.
Shetland fans' heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast
0
aberdeen art fair
Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by Billy Connolly, Tracey Emin and local creatives
0
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming film Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival (PA)
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0