Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 2:54 pm
A aerial view of The Liverpool waterfront with a Mersey Ferry at the ferry terminal. The city region is expecting a financial boost from hosting Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)
A aerial view of The Liverpool waterfront with a Mersey Ferry at the ferry terminal. The city region is expecting a financial boost from hosting Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest could give a £30 million boost to Liverpool’s economy.

The host city of the 2023 competition was announced on Friday evening and by Saturday morning hotels were already selling out, with some accommodation advertised for more than £4,000 a night.

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan said she believed a predicted economic impact of £30 million was an underestimate for Liverpool, where the visitor economy makes up 47% of the economy.

She said: “Things are quite bleak so to have that light at the end of the tunnel where you just know this city will be packed out probably for a month either side of Eurovision would keep you going if you were a small business.

“That’s one of the reasons we decided to do it because we wanted to absolutely protect and stabilise that sector that’s been hit through Covid and now is going to be hit through the cost-of-living crisis and what we’re coming to. They are people’s jobs and lives.”

The contest will be paid for by a combination of local and national government funding, as well as by broadcasters.

Ms McColgan said it would be “absolutely worth the investment”.

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool Business Improvement District (BID) company, said many in the city were waking up with hangovers on Saturday after celebrating the news.

He said: “This moment is the realisation waking up, now the hard work starts. It’s been a lot of hard work getting the bid together to submit, convincing BBC and the European Broadcasting Union that Liverpool is the place to come.

“The team has done that, now we have to deliver.

“Liverpool’s visitor economy is buoyant and has been recovering post-pandemic. We were worried about what was going to happen this autumn and we are still are very seriously concerned about the impact of cost-of-living increases.

Eurovision 2023
Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, outside Liverpool M&S Arena after the city was announced as Eurovision host (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This is such a significant boost. It will be a boost for not just the city centre but the whole city region.”

He said the contest could have a long-term positive impact on the city, with 160 million people from around the globe expected to see it on television.

He added: “When we understand the full cost of this we’ll realise that it’s actually a significant investment in the medium and long-term future and it’s about securing jobs, it’s about securing opportunities for the whole of the city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet stars in Bones And All (Yui Mok/PA)
Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead
Jennifer Lawrence (Yui Mok/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall.
REVIEW: Boyzlife brought 90s and 00s nostalgia to Aberdeen
the bear tv review
TV review: Kitchen drama The Bear is one of the year's best shows
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele's producer to rework viral hit…
Comedian Harriet Kemsley will bring her new show to Aberdeen
Harriet Kemsley on zip lines, cellulite machine and Aberdeen Comedy Festival
Dermot Kennedy will play Aberdeen next year. Photo by Shervin Lainez.
Dermot Kennedy releases new single and announces P&J Live date

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks