Sandi Toksvig is out of Australian hospital after having bronchial pneumonia

Sandi Toksvig said she has left an Australian hospital after having bronchial pneumonia while touring in the country.

The 64-year-old comedian and presenter, known for hosting the Great British Bake Off and QI, had completed dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before she became ill.

Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 6, 2022

Toksvig told her Twitter followers on Tuesday: “Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell.

“I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home.

“My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”

She was due to begin the New Zealand leg of her tour on Sunday, visiting Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

Her show, titled Sandi Toksvig Live!, is described as being “an evening of comedy and curiosities” in which she shares “little known facts” and tells “tall tales” alongside some “really silly jokes”.

Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 3, 2022

A previous statement from Toksvig’s Twitter account said on Saturday: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.”

Bronchial pneumonia is a type of pneumonia featuring acute inflammation of the bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to the lungs, and is often accompanied by inflamed patches in the nearby lobules.

Toksvig announced her departure as co-host of Bake Off in January 2020, saying she wanted to focus on other projects.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas was announced as her replacement, joining comedian Noel Fielding to present from inside the Channel 4 show’s tent.