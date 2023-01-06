Brendan Fraser among honourees at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Brendan Fraser among honourees at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 5:02 am
Brendan Fraser accepts the spotlight award for “The Whale” at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Brendan Fraser accepts the spotlight award for “The Whale” at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Cate Blanchett were among the honourees at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Award season frontrunners came together for one of the first times on Thursday as the festival got underway in Palm Springs, California.

Other Hollywood stars honoured on the first night included Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Bill Nighy and Danielle Deadwyler.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Arrivals
Farrell was honoured with the actor’s desert palm achievement award, following his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The annual festival returns in-person from January 5 to 16 this year for the first time since 2020, and kicks off the 2023 award season.

Its opening night saw an “in conversation” segment with Fraser about his already critically-acclaimed film The Whale, which has earned him several nominations thus far.

The actor later received the festival’s spotlight award which was presented to him by his co star in The Whale, Hong Chau.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Arrivals
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Speaking to US outlet Variety on the event’s red carpet, Fraser said he was “thrilled” to be back at an in-person festival.

“I hope that I get to meet people that I’ve admired from afar… We’re all back, we can do this again which is thrilling,” he said.

“Everyone who is being honoured tonight, I’m looking forward to having a moment with them and to just appreciate one another’s work.”

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Backstage
Brian Tyree Henry, left, poses backstage with Danielle Deadwyler, winner of the breakthrough performance by an actress award  (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Fraser is also nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his performance in the psychological drama.

He stars as morbidly obese English teacher Charlie trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink.

Farrell was honoured with the actor’s desert palm achievement award, following his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Blanchett received the actress’ equivalent honour for her turn in Tar.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Show
Butler was presented with his award by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Speaking to Variety, Farrell praised his co star Brendan Gleeson, and said their next project together could not come “soon enough”.

“He’s a joy to work with, he comes to it from all the right places, as a man and as an artist,” he told the outlet.

“I love him dearly.”

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Arrivals
Stephanie Hsu, left, and Michelle Yeoh arrive at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The pair have previously worked together under the direction of Martin McDonagh, in In Bruges – with Farrell adding that he would love to work with the filmmaker again.

Yeoh and Nighy were awarded with the international star awards, while Davis received the chairman’s award.

Yeoh posed with her Everything Everywhere All At Once co star Stephanie Hsu on the event’s red carpet.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Arrivals
Paul Dano, from left, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Kristie Macosko Krieger (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Butler and Deadwyler received the breakthrough performances by actor and actress, respectively, and filmmaker Sarah Polley was recognised with the director of the year award.

Butler was presented with his award by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann.

Steven Spielberg’s semi-biographical film The Fabelmans received the vanguard award – with the Oscar-winning director also attending the event.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala
Sam Rockwell, right, presents Colin Farrell with the Desert Palm achievement award for an actor for The Banshees of Inisherin (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Other famous faces spotted on Thursday’s red carpet included Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival opening night comes less than a week before the Golden Globes on January 10 and the Critics Choice Awards on January 15.

