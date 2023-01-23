Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shailene Woodley had the ‘hardest time’ of her life while filming Three Women

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 2:22 pm
Shailene Woodley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shailene Woodley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Shailene Woodley said she had the “darkest, hardest time” of her life while filming a forthcoming series.

The 31-year-old Big Little Lies actress stars in Three Women, which explores the lives of women through sex and relationships.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter’s digital title, Porter, about filming the Showtime series between October 2021 and May 2022, Woodley said: “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was shitty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.

“I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

Woodley, also known for the Divergent series of films and romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, confirmed she had become engaged to American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers in February 2021.

The following year, in March, People magazine reported they had split up.

While discussing social media, Woodley also told Porter: “It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them.

“Then, I dated somebody in America, who was very, very famous. It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched (the) scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life – it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun.”

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers – NFL London Games 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Shailene Woodley got engaged to Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Showtime said Three Women, which also includes performances from She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin and In My Skin’s Gabrielle Creevy, is about the “haunting portrayal of American female desire” and three women “on a crash course to radically overturn their lives”.

Woodley said she was “very struck” by the exploration of sex and intimacy when reading the novel of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, which won a prize at the British Book Awards in 2020 and became a bestseller.

“I had, at a very young age, become obsessed with sex and intimacy, and the way that we relate to it as Americans,” she added.

She also said she is “frustrated” by supposedly empowering tales for women that do not actually help women.

Woodley added: “The conversation I had with Lisa was about that; we’re not here trying to make a show that’s championing women all around the world to become the best versions of themselves – it’s a show that’s just acknowledging the reality that women face.”

– To read the full interview with Woodley, go to https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/porter/article-6735f3ca5e559850

