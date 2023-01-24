Brendan Fraser says Oscar-nominated character has ‘profoundly changed my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Brendan Fraser says Oscar-nominated character has ‘profoundly changed my life’

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 5:18 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 6:00 pm
Brendan Fraser says Oscar-nominated character has ‘profoundly changed my life’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Brendan Fraser says Oscar-nominated character has ‘profoundly changed my life’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Brendan Fraser says he is “overjoyed” to have been nominated for a best actor Oscar for his performance in The Whale, and said his character, Charlie, had “profoundly changed my life”.

The actor was among the big Hollywood names celebrating news of their nominations, which were announced on Tuesday.

All of this year’s best actor nominees were first timers, and Fraser was joined in the category by Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Austin Butler.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognising Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible make-up,” he said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

The Whale sees Fraser play obese and reclusive schoolteacher Charlie, as he struggles to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

“I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie,” Fraser went on.

“A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. Thank you.”

Farrell said he was “beyond honoured” by the nomination, earned for his performance in dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, and sent his “congratulations to all the lads”.

English acting veteran Nighy said he was “surrounded by assassins” while filming Living, for which he received recognition, and said the nomination “belongs to them all”.

Mescal was nominated for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun, and described his nomination as “bananas” and an “insane honour”.

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun,” he said, in a statement shared with PA.

“To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.

“I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly. This is bananas, thank you.”

Sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once led the nominations, picking up a total of 11 – including best picture, best actress and best supporting actor and actress.

Ke Huy Quan, who has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for his performance, said adding an Oscar nomination to his collection was beyond his “wildest dreams”.

“I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognised as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real!” he said.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this wonderful honour and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever.

“To my fellow nominees – I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my EEAAO family, congratulations. I love you!”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appears alongside Quan in the film, shared a picture of her reaction to news of her and co-star Stephanie Hsu’s nominations for best supporting actress for their own roles.

“This is what surprise looks like,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie’s @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband.”

Acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro, who has already won two Oscars previously, picked up a nomination for best animated feature for his Pinocchio.

“Grateful and happy for our team and fabulous artists and technicians across three countries and from all over the world,” he wrote.

Fellow director Sarah Polley, whose film Women Talking was nominated for the coveted best picture category, added: “I’m very happy today and so grateful to the incredible collective of cast and crew who made Women Talking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented