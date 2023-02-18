Maya Jama sits front row at London Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maya Jama sits front row at London Fashion Week

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 9:29 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 10:51 pm
Maya Jama at the David Koma fashion show (Dave Benett/PA)
Maya Jama at the David Koma fashion show (Dave Benett/PA)

Maya Jama was among the famous faces watching designer David Koma’s latest collection at London Fashion Week.

She wore a minidress with metallic detailing from Koma’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and sat next to model Jourdan Dunn – who wore black sequinned trousers with a matching jacket.

(L-R) Eva Apio, Jourdan Dunn and Maya Jama front row at David Koma (Dave Benett/PA)
(L-R) Eva Apio, Jourdan Dunn and Maya Jama front row at David Koma (Dave Benett/PA)

Koma held his autumn/winter presentation on the 11th floor of an East London skyscraper, with views out to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Georgian designer Koma, who is based in London, is fast becoming a celebrity favourite with his glamorous designs.

His autumn/winter collection was daring, with models baring lots of skin and wearing thigh-high leather boots. The colour palette was mainly black, with splashes of bright red, purple and yellow.

A model backstage at David Koma
Sharp tailoring at David Koma (Jeff Wood/PA)

There was an emphasis on Eighties-inspired masculine tailoring with crisp white shirts, black ties and blazers with power shoulders. Some models even held bedazzled fake cigarettes as accessories.

These were paired with more feminine elements, such as feather boas, furry accents and crystal detailing.

A model on the David Koma catwalk
Splashes of colour on the runway (Jeff Moore/PA)

There were also motorcycle-inspired aspects to the collection, with models in moto jackets and skin-tight, shiny black leather trousers.

The designer has made a name for himself with ultra-sexy outfits, often with figure-hugging silhouettes and silver embellishments.

Model on the runway at David Koma
Koma amped up the sex appeal (Jeff Moore/PA)

He has been worn by pop stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, as well as models like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Koma was responsible for Beyoncé’s neon green gown with sequins and feathers, worn to open the 2022 Oscars.

He normally goes for maximum drama in his catwalk presentations – having previously shown at the London Aquatics Centre, with models walking along a raised platform in the pool.

