Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after witness protection and is back with Ian

By Press Association
Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, has returned to the British soap 25 years after she was said to have died in prison (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)
Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, has returned to the British soap 25 years after she was said to have died in prison (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

EastEnders character Cindy Beale has returned to the soap after 25 years and has rekindled a relationship with former husband Ian Beale.

It was revealed during Thursday’s episode that Cindy, played by Michelle Collins, 61, had been put into witness protection, even though Ian was told that she had died in prison in 1998 whilst giving birth.

In the latest episode, it emerged that Cindy had in fact struck a deal with the police to give them information about an inmate in exchange for a life behind bars far away from Walford.

Cindy is now living in France and is back together with Ian (Adam Woodyatt), who she once hired a hitman to kill.

Cindy Beale returns in EastEnders
Michelle Collins has reprised her role as Cindy Beale (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) also made a return to the show, joined by his son Louie Beale and Louie’s mother Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

In the episode, Ian and Cindy discussed a move back to Walford after they were told that the inmate Cindy had given information about has died, meaning that her witness protection programme has come to an end.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, it was revealed that Cindy has been going by the name of the mysterious Rose Knight, after audiences were teased with a shot of Cindy sitting on a sun lounger with a glass of wine in hand and an unanswered phone call from George Knight.

If Cindy returns to the square she will be reunited with her former beau George (Colin Salmon) and her children Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) who she ditched after she had a row with George.

Cindy Beale returns in EastEnders
Cindy Beale relaxing on a sun lounger somewhere in France (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

George joined the square relatively recently to be with his partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) who is the mother of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Since his arrival, George has enlisted the help of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to try to find Rose, who he does not realise is also Cindy Beale.

Writer Chris Clenshaw said that Cindy’s return had been in talks for over a year.

Collins discussed what it was like return to the soap, saying: “It’s surreal. It’s nerve-wracking but it’s also very exciting.

“I think things are about timing, really life is about timing… and I think if it happened five years ago, I probably would have said no.”

