Bob Marley: One Love trailer explores highs and lows of reggae musician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Bob Marley: One Love trailer explores highs and lows of reggae musician

By Press Association
Kingsley Ben-Adir (Ian West/PA)
Kingsley Ben-Adir (Ian West/PA)

A trailer released for the upcoming Bob Marley biopic looks at the highs and lows of the Jamaican singer’s turbulent and short life.

The reggae musician – who had hits including I Shot The Sheriff and Buffalo Soldier – died aged 36 in 1981, and is being portrayed in Bob Marley: One Love by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The movie was filmed in England and Jamaica and is directed by King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green.

It also stars No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch as the singer’s wife Rita Marley, also a musician, and Happy Valley actor James Norton.

In the teaser, released on Thursday, Ben-Adir is seen with Marley’s dreadlocks speaking about reggae as a “people music” and playing to adoring crowds at the height of his fame.

There is then a warning of a war coming before the clip depicts the assassination attempt on Marley in 1976 at his home in Kingston.

A few days after the shooting, Marley played the Smile Jamaica Concert, organised to defuse political tensions in the country.

Ben-Adir, 37 – who has also portrayed Malcolm X in One Night In Miami… and stars in new Marvel series Secret Invasion – is seen saying: “My life is not important to me, my life is for people.”

The end of the teaser is interspersed with clips of Marley on stage, sitting with adoring fans, walking through riots, surrounded by police and in front of cheering crowds getting on a plane.

Ben-Adir then says: “One love, one heart, one destiny,” referencing Marley’s 1965 hit One Love, which forms part of the film’s name.

Other Marley songs such as Jamming and Exodus also feature, and the film has been approved by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s family.

His son Ziggy Marley, a musician and eight-time Grammy winner, said in a statement on Instagram: “You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.

“Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture.

“The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth.

“With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth.”

Bob Marley
Bob Marley on stage (PA)

Born in the rural Jamaican parish of Saint Ann in 1945, Marley moved with his mother to the poor neighbourhood of Trenchtown after his father died.

In the early 1960s, he began recording music and became a Rastafarian – a religious group and social movement. 

Bob Marley And The Wailers had international success with No Woman No Cry and became not just a musician but a motivator for peace in his country.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Jamaica saw widescale violence mainly between followers of opposing political parties.

Marley moved to England where he recorded the album Exodus before returning in 1978 for the One Love Peace Concert, which featured political leaders holding hands with him, in Kingston.

While touring, his cancer spread throughout his body and he died on May 11 1981 and his posthumously released 1984 record Legend became one of the biggest selling albums of all time and spent 12 weeks topping the UK charts.

Bob Marley: One Love is set for release next year.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla