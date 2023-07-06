Brad Pitt arrives ahead of British Grand Prix to film for F1 blockbuster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Brad Pitt arrives ahead of British Grand Prix to film for F1 blockbuster

By Press Association
Brad Pitt on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester (David Davies/PA)
Brad Pitt on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester (David Davies/PA)

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been spotted at Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023, where he is filming an upcoming movie about Formula One racing.

Pitt, 59, arrived at the race track in Towcester, Northamptonshire, sporting a light-coloured T-shirt paired with a blue bomber jacket, washed-out denim jeans and aviator-style sunglasses.

Making an appearance on paddock day, the actor was seen chatting to a fan and shaking their hand.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Paddock Day – Silverstone
Actor Brad Pitt, filming at the circuit for an upcoming movie (David Davies/PA)

A fictional Formula One team garage was also pictured at the site, which had been set up for filming.

The Oscar-winning actor is expected to race an adapted racing car, which Formula One recently teased as the black and gold APXGP, in the as yet untitled film.

Pitt has been getting up to speed in Formula Two machinery for two months – first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport’s biggest titans.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Paddock Day – Silverstone
Brad Pitt chatting to a fan at Silverstone Circuit (David Davies/PA)

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton will co-produce it alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke about the filming, saying: “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

Apple has bought the rights to the movie, marking its second feature film with Pitt, with him also starring in thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney.

In recent years the American actor has starred in Babylon, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Bullet Train.

The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with the race on Sunday.

