Olivia Rodrigo sports Pat Benatar T-shirt on London outing

Olivia Rodrigo waved to fans as she arrived for a radio appearance in the London sunshine on Tuesday.

The Good 4 U singer, 20, sported a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of rock singer Pat Benatar, best known for her song Hit Me With Your Best Shot, along with a grey miniskirt.

She teamed the look with white ankle socks and blue Mary Jane-style shoes as she arrived at Global Radio in Leicester Square.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the Global Radio studios in London (Ian West/PA)

The star released her debut album Sour to critical and commercial acclaim following the chart domination of her breakout 2021 hit Drivers License, which was nominated for three Grammys.

She will be hoping to follow that success with her follow-up effort Guts, which features the singles Vampire and Bad Idea Right?

The US singer waves to fans as she arrived for a radio appearance (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, Rodrigo admitted she felt pressure, saying: “Making this album definitely had its ups and downs.

“And there were some days where I’m just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable, I don’t know what I’m going to do.

“And other days where it was really fun and I had a great time.

Olivia Rodrigo was appearing on Hits Radio Breakfast to talk about her new album (Ian West/PA)

“But I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliche, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of.”

Rodrigo first found fame in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing musical theatre-loving Nini Salazar-Roberts.

Guts will be released on September 8.