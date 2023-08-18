Julian Sands â€˜always had to take the hard pathâ€™ says ex-wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Julian Sands â€˜always had to take the hard pathâ€™ says ex-wife

By Press Association
Julian Sands’ ex-wife has said the late British actor “always had to take the hard path” and even at the end of his life had “sought a challenge”.

Sarah Sands, former editor of the Evening Standard, said that Sands was “restless… both artistically and geographically”.

The pair were married from 1984 to 1987 and share a son.

Sands went missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California in January, prompting a manhunt that lasted for over five months.

His remains were found by civilian hikers in June.

The actor was best-known for his breakout role in the 1985 romantic period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter, and he later transitioned successfully to the horror genre.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sarah Sands said that as her then-husband’s career had taken off, he had become “restless”, and had later left her to move to California.

“Julian had to dismantle perfection,” she said.

“Just when all had come good with the film and we had (son) Henry, at that point his restlessness took over.

“He didn’t leave me for anyone else. There wasn’t a plan. He just said he was going to California.”

She added: “He always had to take the hard path. Even at the end he sought the challenge.

“That was why he pushed himself beyond the limits of human endurance on the mountain.”

Sands was known for his love of the outdoors and hiking in the surrounding areas, and was considered an experienced and competent mountaineer by his friends.

Prior to the discovery of his remains, his hiking partner and fellow actor Kevin Ryan told the PA news agency that he was “the most advanced hiker I know”.

“It’s hard to think of him being old. He was restless, curious; both artistically and geographically an adventurer,” Sarah Sands told the Daily Mail.

“I couldn’t imagine him being imprisoned in any way; through illness or old age. Grounded, he’d call it.

“He used to refer to home as ‘base camp’.”

Sands’ family is reportedly planning memorial services in Los Angeles and the UK later this year, though no details have been made public.