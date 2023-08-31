Killers Of The Flower Moon among movies screening at BFI London Film Festival

Highly anticipated films starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Stone will all have premieres at the BFI London Film Festival, it has been announced.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, will screen in London following its world premiere in Cannes earlier this year.

The epic Western crime saga is based on the non-fiction book of the same name about the murders of the Osage Native American tribe after oil is found on their land.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch’s new film The Book Of Clarence, which also stars Get Out’s LaKeith Stanfield and Selma actor David Oyelowo will have a world premiere at the London festival.

Stone will reunite with her The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos in Poor Things, while Bradley Cooper’s directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Maestro, will also screen, alongside David Fincher’s new film The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender.

The festival will feature 29 world premieres , seven international premieres and 30 European premieres.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla and Sir Steve McQueen’s documentary Occupied City are also due to screen at the event, which will run from October 4 to 15.

While the film festival is usually a star-studded event, it is not yet clear how many famous faces will be in attendance this year amid the ongoing actors’ strike.

Some 252 titles will screen at the festival, including features, shorts, XR works and series, hailing from 92 countries, and feature 79 languages.

It has already been announced that Daniel Kaluuya’s new film The Kitchen will close the festival in a world premiere, while Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, Saltburn, will also screen alongside Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

The LFF will return to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall for gala premieres, while titles from the main programme will screen to the public at a range of cinemas around the city.

Film fans around the UK will also be able to see films from the line-up at Broadway Cinema in Nottingham, Chapter in Cardiff, Glasgow Film Theatre, HOME in Manchester, MAC in Birmingham, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, Showroom Cinema in Sheffield, Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle and Watershed in Bristol.

Festival director Kristy Matheson said: “In preparing this 2023 festival, my colleagues and I have been endlessly buoyed by the artistry, ideas and talented individuals and communities that have come into our orbit.

“It’s now time to share all this wonder and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it all this October here in London and across the UK with LFF On Tour and online at BFI Player.”