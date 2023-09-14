Sienna Miller bares baby bump at celebrity and royal-studded Vogue event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Sienna Miller bares baby bump at celebrity and royal-studded Vogue event

By Press Association
Sienna Miller showed off her baby bump on the Vogue World red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)
Sienna Miller joined stars from music, fashion, theatre and royalty in a daring outfit at the Vogue World event.

She was the latest celebrity to bare her baby bump on the red carpet – following in the maternity style footsteps of Rihanna – and wore a romantic two-piece from Schiaparelli.

Miller later changed into a red tartan set to perform onstage at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, matching with some of the UK’s leading acting talent: Damian Lewis, Cush Jumbo, James Corden and James McAvoy.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller (Yui Mok/PA)

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who debut an Apple TV+ docuseries tracking their rise to fame on September 20.

The second annual event followed a New York edition held in 2022, and celebrated music, theatre and fashion at the beginning of London Fashion Week (September 15-19).

It saw musical performances from FKA Twigs, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, along with a Shakespearean monologue from actress Sophie Okonedo.

Stormzy
Stormzy (Yui Mok/PA)

Fashion was front and centre, with models including Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne wearing creations from designer labels: Richard Quinn, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen and more.

Daring style was also a common theme on the star-studded red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith chose a couture outfit for the night: a revealing Viktor & Rolf creation made up of a statement satin bow, opera gloves and matching underwear.

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan (Yui Mok/PA)

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wore a timeless black off-the-shoulder gown by Harris Reed – who showed his latest collection on Wednesday night – and added some drama with a statement black and gold headpiece.

Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter and model Alexa Chung went all-in on feathers for her look: a flirty, Sixties-inspired two-piece from Nicklas Skovgaard, made up of shorts, a crop top and a matching feather headpiece, topped off with Boucheron jewellery.

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel (Yui Mok/PA)

I May Destroy You writer and actress Michaela Coel opted for a structured leather-look blazer, seemingly tapping into the trend for wearing knickers as outerwear, first seen on the Miu Miu catwalk in March.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

October Vogue cover star Kate Winslet was more demure in her fashion choices, wearing a slouchy cream suit with a beige underwear-style top underneath.

Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie (Yui Mok/PA)

Royalty was also in attendance, with Princess Eugenie in a jewel-toned blue-green Fendi gown.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Beatrice wore a classic floral dress from London-based designer Richard Quinn, complete with built-in gloves and a cape.

(L-R) Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan
(L-R) Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan (Yui Mok/PA)

Posing on the red carpet together, model Poppy Delevingne, designer Stella McCartney and actress Carey Mulligan were all smiles – Delevingne wearing a pop of colour, while McCartney and Mulligan opted for black gowns.

Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley (Yui Mok/PA)

Simone Ashley was another Bridgerton star on the red carpet, wearing a bejewelled net couture dress by Tamara Ralph with a white bodysuit underneath.

Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan (Yui Mok/PA)

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan sparkled in a dark silver Louis Vuitton strapless dress, with her hair in a sleek updo and a red lip.

(L-R) Rita Ora, Twiggy and Wisdom Kaye
(L-R) Rita Ora, Twiggy and Wisdom Kaye (Yui Mok/PA)

Flying the flag for sustainable fashion were singer Rita Ora, model Twiggy and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye.

All were wearing pre-loved fashion and accessories from eBay: Ora in a timeless black strapless dress, Twiggy in a red velvet suit and Kaye in wide-legged white trousers and a navy coat.

Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore experimental brand Maison Margiela, donning a black mini dress with a Peter Pan collar, cut-off sheer tights and an interesting headpiece.