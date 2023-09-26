Joan Collins says number of predatory ‘wolves’ on film sets has fallen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Joan Collins says number of predatory ‘wolves’ on film sets has fallen

By Press Association
British star Dame Joan Collins has suggested the number of predatory ‘wolves’ on film sets has fallen over the years (PA)
British star Dame Joan Collins has suggested the number of predatory “wolves” on film sets has fallen over the years.

The veteran actress, 90, has detailed her experiences in the industry in a new memoir, Behind The Shoulder Pads – Tales I Tell My Friends, which will be released on September 28.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Dame Joan recalled meeting US star Marilyn Monroe, who warned her against the “wolves in Hollywood”.

“I said, ‘I can handle wolves, we have those in the English film industry’, and she said, ‘Not the Hollywood kind. If they don’t like you, if you don’t come through for them, they’ll cancel your contract. It’s happened to lots of young girls’, Dame Joan said.

“So I said, ‘I’ll just avoid them’. I was good at avoiding them because my father, who was an agent, told me one of the best things to do to avoid a predatory man – laugh at him.

“And it worked – quite a few times.”

Dynasty star Dame Joan, who made her name at 17 in the film I Believe In You, said a “sisterhood of young actresses” had to put up with unwanted advances on film sets but banded together.

On Tuesday, GMB co-presenter Richard Madeley suggested exploitative men are “still with us” – with Dame Joan replying: “Not to the same extent.”

Marilyn Monroe
American actress Marilyn Monroe warned Dame Joan about predatory ‘wolves’ (PA)

She continued: “In the business, it was just taken as an actor’s divine right to sleep with his leading lady.

“And I had that from several: George Peppard, Richard Burton, Richard Todd. They just took it, ‘That’s the meat there for me. I can dine on this juicy young piece of whatever’.

“And if it wasn’t them, it was the producers, so I don’t think it’s nearly as bad because I talk to some young actresses today.”

Dame Joan recalled an experience on a British film set with a producer who was “chasing” her around the corridors asking, “Do you really want this part?”

She added: “The wardrobe people were very nice and they used to hide me in the wardrobe as he came prowling at the end of the test.”