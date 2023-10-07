Martin Scorsese ‘disappointed’ striking actors could not attend London premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Martin Scorsese ‘disappointed’ striking actors could not attend London premiere

By Press Association
Martin Scorsese arrives for a screening of Killers Of The Flower Moon during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Martin Scorsese said he was “disappointed” that the stars of his latest film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, could not attend its London premiere amid the Sag-Aftra actors strike.

The epic Western crime saga – starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons – is based on the non-fiction book of the same name about the murders of the Osage Native American tribe after oil is found on their land.

The film is screening at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday after its world premiere in Cannes earlier this year.

“I’m disappointed that we don’t have the actors,” 80-year-old Scorsese told the PA news agency on the red carpet.

It comes amid the US actors’ strike which rumbles on and has already affected international film festivals such as Venice, Telluride and Toronto.

Scorsese continued: “It’s a good time for them to be here and to enjoy, even if it’s just a moment of getting a picture taken together, everything they went through, the film took a number of years to make.

“The pandemic took its toll, there’s no doubt. It took its toll on time and interruptions. But we finally got it done and it’s been a very special film for me.

“Especially over the years trying to get it in a shape that is a story I wanted to tell along with Leo, and Lily Gladstone and De Niro and Jesse Plemons and all the Osage with us on this picture.

“It’s a special film for me and I hope I learned something from it.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon will be released on October 18.